Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara urges chief minister to remove principal secretary and director of her department

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with ministers has begun with complaints against officers. Technical education minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and medical education minister Vishwash Sarang held discussions with Chouhan on Thursday. Scindia told Chouhan that the principal secretary of the technical education department. Caralyn Khangwar Deshmukh, and director of skill development, S Dhanraju, should be removed to improve the department’s functioning. Chouhan assured Scindia that the principal secretary would be shifted. She said the officer had thrown a spanner in the works of the department.

Scindia said she had discussed with the chief minister about the global skill park. The minister said she had planned to get the scheme back on track. As many as 10,000 children would be imparted training, she said, adding that the project was worth implementing.

‘Medical college for each district’

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said he had discussed with the chief minister about adding new subjects to post-graduate courses. Such courses included hospital management, critical care and emergency medicine, he said.

Sarang also said that Ease of Health Services would soon begin and that his department’s agenda would be to make proper health services available to the hospitals associated with the medical colleges. People of various communities would also be connected with the medical colleges, Sarang said. Such people would be linked with medical colleges Marij Mitra Yojna that they might work for the hospitals, the minister said. He added that he would work for setting up medical colleges in every district and that a tender would be floated for constructing a memorial in the name of gas tragedy in Bhopal. Sarang complained to the chief minister about the working of deans of a few medical colleges.