Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara gives parking lot,civic body plunges into action in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has given a multi-layer parking spot to the city to end traffic gridlocks in different areas of Shivpuri city.

After the decision was taken, the district administration has swung into action. The parking lot will be set up on the premises of the Sabji Mandi on Court Road.

A draft project report has also been prepared for constructing the parking lot, official sources said.

The civic body has also issued notices to 28 shopkeepers to vacate the business premises so that the parking lot can be set up on the Sabji Mandi premises.

The shopkeepers who have been given notices are unhappy because they have been earning livelihood for many years.

Sources in the civic body said that the administration would allot a separate place to them for running their business.

A sum of Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the project, official sources further said, adding that a sum of Rs 5.44 crore will be required for the project.

It will be a three-storey building where 60 cars and 62 bikes can be parked.

The civic body has to take permission from the department of Town and Country Planning (TNCP). The consultant has contacted TNCP. For getting permission, the civic body has to send an online application.

The work will begin after the DPR is approved in Bhopal and tender is passed.

Chief municipal officer of Shivpuri Shailesh Awasthi said that the premises of the Sabji Mandi have to be vacated to construct the proposed parking lot. Three places, to be allotted to the traders after they vacate the vegetable market, have been identified, he said, adding that shopkeepers have been given notices, Awasthi said.