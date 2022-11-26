Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara asks officials to deal severe blow to land mafias

FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator from Shivpuri and cabinet minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has directed the officials at the collectorate to take stern action against the land mafias who are setting up illegal colonies, official sources said. She directed the officials to register against them.

Many illegal colonies have come up in the city, but those who are living there have been deprived of the basic facilities. In many cases land mafias even sold government lands.

At the meeting, Yashodhara Raje told the officials that she had received 15 to 17 cases of illegal colonies. As the city is growing, the land shirks are becoming active and encroaching upon lands in village areas.

The land grabbers have occupied the government in the city area and stern action should be taken to remove them from there, she said, adding that she has already asked the officials to construct boundary walls and put up fencing around the government lands so that the land grabbers can be kept at bay.

The land mafias are moving towards villages, she said, adding that such people should not be spared under any circumstances. According to sources, the officials will soon take action against land sharks.

Worried about the land grabbers, the minister appealed to all conscious citizens to complain to the officials about any land grabbing case. As the city belongs to every resident, they should take the responsibility to keep it free of land grabbers, she said, adding that such information can also be given to her office.