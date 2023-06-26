Madhya Pradesh: World Handball Day Observed At Narmada Mahavidyalaya Of Narmadapuram

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The World handball day was celebrated with great zest at the Narmada Mahavidyalaya of Narmadapuram on Friday, official sources said. All the senior officials and handball players were present on the occasion.

District handball secretary and coach, Sneha Dubey told the media that several players from Narmadapuram had begun practicing the sport in the beginning of 2022, and are today representing the district at state and national level competitions. She added that from the past two years, more than 50 players are undergoing training in the sport on a daily basis.

On the occasion, all the state and national level handball players were felicitated. Chairman of Narmadapuram municipality, Neetu Mahendra Yadav, Narmadapuram divisional president, district handball association vice-president Rohit Gaur, district sports officer Vandana Raghuwanshi, councillor Naina Soni, Prema Pandey and coach Baktyawar Khan were present on the occasion.