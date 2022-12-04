Madhya Pradesh: Work to install Vehicle Tracking Device moves at snail’s pace

Representative Image |

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh): The work to install Vehicle Tracking Device in public transport vehicles registered before January 1, 2019, is moving at snail’s pace. At present, number of companies installing Vehicle Tracking Device is less. Sources at Transport Department said there are 1 lakh public transport vehicles in state that need to be equipped with Vehicle Tracking Device. Out of total, only 3,024 public transport vehicles are equipped with the device. Earlier, four companies were engaged for installation of Vehicle Tracking Device. Now, the number of such companies has increased to 15. Apart from device, it is mandatory for companies to install panic button at distance of every two metres in public transport vehicles for safety of women and children. When anyone will press panic button, the signal will reach control room set up in Kokta in Bhopal and from here Dial 100 service will be alerted to provide help to person concerned. Use of Chinese device has been prohibited.

Concern over price Operators of public transport vehicle have raised voice against the price of Vehicle Tracking Device. On an average, Vehicle Tracking Device costs Rs 12,000. Operators who say that price is too high have sent online complaints to transport department in this regard. Transport Department is hopeful that as the number of companies fitting Vehicle Tracking Device will increase, competition will also increase. This will bring down the prices.

Who can apply?

Any registered company can apply to install Vehicle Track Device. On test clearance, it will be allowed for work. 15 companies have been authorised. They have a dealer in every district .... Deputy Transport Commissioner Dilip Singh Tomar