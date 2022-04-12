Madhya Pradesh: Work to construct 101 ponds begins in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of Minority and Other Backward Cast Corporation Raghuraj Singh Kahsana has said that construction of 101 Amrit Talab (ponds) has begun in Morena district.

Kahsana made the statement on Monday when he was laying the foundation of a pond at Peeparsewa.

He said that every villager should cooperate with the administration for construction of ponds and that the purpose of digging Amrit Talab is to irrigate farmlands in villages.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Roshan Kumar Singh and other officials were present at the event.

Before the start of the event, women took out a Kalash Yatra (procession with pitchers) throughout the village to raise awareness about the importance of saving each drop of water.

Kanshana said that Jalabhishek campaign was launched to to deal with depleting underground water table and, for that, check dams and stop dams were being constructed across the state.

Once the ponds are constructed, the underground water table will increase, which will help everyone.

Water will be provided to every house through Jal Jiwan Mission by 2024, Kanshana said. Singh said that 100 ponds would be constructed as part of the campaign.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:17 PM IST