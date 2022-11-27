Madhya Pradesh: Women’s rights centre inaugurated in Rajnagar

FP Photo

Rajnagar (Chhatarpur) (Madhya Pradesh): A women’s rights centre was inaugurated in the Janpad panchayat, Rajnagar of Chhatarpur district under the national campaign aimed at curbing violence against women on Friday.

Union Minister of Panchayat and rural development department, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Madhya Pradesh government panchayat and rural development department, Ramkhelavan Singh and several other dignitaries were virtually connected to the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by Village extension officer, Anwar Khan, under the leadership of whom, obeisances were paid to Goddess Saraswati to set the inaugural ceremony in motion.

Development block manager of State rural livelihood mission, Pushpendra Tripathi stated that as per the initiative led by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu to call out violence against women, the national level campaign was launched under which, as many as 75 women’s rights centres were inaugurated on Friday.

Tripathi added that a total of 16 women’s rights centres were inaugurated in the Madhya Pradesh state, which are aimed at providing aid to the women who are victims of any kind of violence. He continued by stating that numerous women often keep mum in such cases due to lack of awareness, rights or due to the fear of ignominy. Members of the state rural livelihood mission were also present in thick numbers during this.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Marriage halls causing traffic gridlock in Chhatarpur