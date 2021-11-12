Madhya Pradesh: Women VET doctors' convention from November 13

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) is going to organize a two-day national veterinary doctors (women) convention ëShaktií from November 13 in state capital at State Veterinary Training auditorium. As many as 300 veterinary doctors (women) and experts will attend the convention.

IVA state president Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma informed the media stating, "Union minister for fisheries Parshottam Rupla will be the chief guest".

Union minister of state for agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, union minister of state animal husbandry Dr Sanjiv Balyan will also attend the function. RSS leaders Sunil Ambedkar, national joint secretary Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Prafful Akant and state BJP president VD Sharma will also address the convention.

Secretary Government of India, Atul Chaturvedi, minister for animal husbandry, MP Government, Prem Singh Patel will also attend the programme. Former MP Nitish Bharadwaj, Additional Chief secretary, MP Government, JN Kansotia will also attend the programme, IVA president Dr Sharma added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:45 AM IST