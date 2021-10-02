Madhya Pradesh: Women self-help group’s to run nutrition food factories says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that now instead of contractors, women of self-help groups will run nutritious food factories in Madhya Pradesh. The profit from this will also go into the account of the women of self-help groups. Chouhan was addressing women empowerment programme under Jan-Kalyan and Suraaj Abhiyan at Shivpuri on Friday.

The women of the group will do the work of sewing school uniforms and ration shops will also be operated through the women of the groups. Crop procurement work will also be given to women of self-help groups, said Chouhan.

Chief Minister distributed financial assistance of Rs 250 crore under credit linkage to 20,000 women self-help groups of the state through a single click. Food allowance of over Rs 22 was distributed to 2.27 lakh women of Sahariya, Baiga and Bharia tribes and Rs 163.28 crore relief amount was distributed to the flood victims through a single click.

CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 80 development works costing Rs 305 crore in Shivpuri district.

Chouhan said that the state government has decided that factories for preparing nutritious food in Madhya Pradesh will be run by only women of self-help groups and not contractors. CM also announced relaunch of Sambal Yojana.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Nigerian youth releases after four years serving in jail for fake visa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:10 AM IST