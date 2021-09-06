Madhya Pradesh: Women script their own saga of success

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A Scheduled Caste woman Sunita Gaud in Gopalpur village in Dewri development block runs a poultry farm to manage the household expenses of her family, she says.

She says her husband died in 2019. Therefore, she took it upon herself to run the family. Sunita is associated with Livelihood Mission through which she began a poultry firm.

She has two sons. As one of them lost his both hands while he was running a machine, he had to stop studies after class 9, she says.

The younger one is studying in class 10. As her husband is no more and as her elder son has lost his hands, she has to do all work.

She is the chairperson of the Poultry Farmers’ Association of the village.

Though Sunita is not well educated, she is discharging her duties with efficiency, and, at present, she earns Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Ichhit Gadpale has said that a shed under MNREGA so that the family may manage the poultry units in a better away.

Collector Deepak Singh has said that Livelihood Mission has scripted saga of success of many women belonging to power families.

The district project coordinator Harish Dubey has said that more than 400 families working under Livelihood Mission in Dewri village.

Similarly, a group of women in Shahgarh development block has begun to make the idols of Lord Ganesha with cow dung for the ensuing festival. They are associated with managing a cowshed.

The icons they are making are eco-friendly, as they are not using any chemicals to colour those idols.

Chairperson of the group that makes such idols says all those idols will soon sell.

At the time of opening the shed, the collector wanted that the place should be used to make some income.

Therefore, the women are working and earning money to help their families.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:31 PM IST