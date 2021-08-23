Madhya Pradesh: Women not safe in BJP rule: Congress

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Noori Khan said that the women are not safe in the state and youths are jobless.

Khan who has taken out August Yatra from Ujjain to Bhopal reached Sehore on Monday when she was given a warm welcome at Crescent Square.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has procured the Congress government and it is against all democratic norms.

She said that the purpose of the August Krant is to oust such a government formed through undemocratic means.

The government has rained lathi blows on teachers who were peacefully holding a demonstration, Khan said, adding that the Congress is an ocean where all thoughts and views come together.

Former chairman Nagar Palika Rakesh Rai and other Congress leaders welcomed the August Yatra.

