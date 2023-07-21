Madhya Pradesh: Women Deprived Of Kutir Yojana Benefits Gherao Parsaura Janpad, Stage Demonstration

FPJ

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): Women beneficiaries, who have been deprived of Kutir Yojana, gheraoed the Janpad office of Parsaura village of Sironj town in Vidisha on Thursday. They also staged demonstrations during this, and were led by the state secretary f Congress committee Surendra Raghuwanshi, official sources said.

The demonstrations went on for two hours in front of the Janpad office. The women beneficiaries, who were participating in the demonstrations, said that state Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been providing a meager amount of Rs 1 thousand to the beneficiaries of Ladli Behena Yojana, which would not suffice at all to make both the ends meet. They also said that despite their names mentioned in the Kutir yojana list, they have not received the benefits of the scheme till now, owing to which they are forced to live in dilapidated houses in monsoons.

Congress leader Raghuwanshi told the media that all the women participating in the protests had regularly turned up for public hearings in the past three weeks, but their issues still stood unresolved.

The Naib tehsildar of Sironj reached the spot and assured the protesting women of the redressal of their issues, by laying camps in the town on Friday, after which the protests came to an end.

