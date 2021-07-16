Madhya Pradesh: Women clash over buffalo fodder

Bhopal: Two women allegedly clashed in a Bhind village after a buffalo of one of the women, ate fodder given to another woman’s buffalo. Though both the women did not receive any injury, they lodged complaints against each other with police.

The incident occurred in Mauroli village under Mehgaon police station on Thursday morning. SHO DVS Tomar said Mamta Jatav and Bhuri Baraitha are neighbors and their cattle are tied along each other’s house.

On Thursday morning, buffalo of Baraitha got untied and entered the fodder section of Jatav’s buffalo and began to eat fodder from there which led to an argument between the two women, added the officer. Later, they began hitting each other and their families also got involved.

Tomar said they have booked Baraitha under Sections of SC/ST Act while case of assault has been registered against Jatav family. The accused have been arrested, he said.