Madhya Pradesh: Women artisans of all age groups display their works at city exhibition

BHOPAL: Women artisans from school students to 60 years of age displayed their works at an exhibition for women empowerment, Can Bazaar, at Bittan Market on Tuesday.

More than 10 different women empowering organisations displayed their products. In this exhibition, home décor items, like wall clocks, name plates, creative planters, aprons, jackets, bags made up of scrap cloths were key attractions. The planters made up of waste material available at home like water bottles, pipes, plastic containers were liked by everyone. To motivate artisans, the visitors and the staff of Canara Bank purchased products and took interest in making of products.

The exhibition was organised by Canara Bank to provide platform to women for showcasing their hard work. Bank general manager KJ Srikanth who inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday said that it is organised to empower women artisans. “We want to provide women artisans a platform where they can showcase and promote their art form and product. This is a great initiative. We will organise more such events,” he added.