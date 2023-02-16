Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, who was suffering from kidney problem, died in Bageshwardham, Chhatarpur. She belonged to Rajasthan. She had come to Bageshwar dham for relief in her kidney problems after meeting with Bageshwar dham pundit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

A large number of people are reaching here with the applications of their wishes and problems. A sick woman had reached to apply in the midst of a huge crowd. Although the woman died before her turn. She was identified as Neelam Devi.

Chhatarpur Additional district magistrate (ADM) Namah Shivay Arjaria informed Free Press, “ Rajasthan’swoman who was suffering from kidney problem, had come here for relief after meeting with Bageshwardham pundit Dhirendra Krishna Shahstri, but died at Bageshwar Dham. There is huge rush of devotees at Bageshwar dham. But we are controlling them by stopping them at four to five kilometer away from Bageshwar dham so rush is slowing approaching here.”

