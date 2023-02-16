e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

A large number of people are reaching here with the applications of their wishes and problems

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, who was suffering from kidney problem, died in Bageshwardham, Chhatarpur. She belonged to Rajasthan. She had come to Bageshwar dham for relief in her kidney problems after meeting with Bageshwar dham pundit Dhirendra Krishna  Shastri.

A large number of people are reaching here with the applications of their wishes and problems. A sick woman had reached to apply in the midst of a huge crowd. Although the woman died before her  turn. She was identified  as Neelam Devi.

Chhatarpur Additional district magistrate (ADM)  Namah Shivay Arjaria informed Free Press,  “ Rajasthan’swoman who was suffering from kidney problem, had come here for  relief after meeting with Bageshwardham pundit Dhirendra Krishna  Shahstri, but died at Bageshwar Dham. There is huge rush of devotees at Bageshwar dham. But we are controlling them by stopping them at four to five kilometer away from Bageshwar dham so rush is slowing approaching here.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Supreme Court seeks Solicitor General response on mandatory e-filing In DRTs, DRATs
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Rudraksha Mahotsav at Kuberashwar Dham 20 lakh devotees flock to fair site, one dies, many...

Bhopal: Rudraksha Mahotsav at Kuberashwar Dham 20 lakh devotees flock to fair site, one dies, many...

Madhya Pradesh: Yearn for vote bank, TRP boosting Babas’ bussiness

Madhya Pradesh: Yearn for vote bank, TRP boosting Babas’ bussiness

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

Madhya Pradesh: First meeting of G-20 CWG to be held from February 22 until 25 in Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh: First meeting of G-20 CWG to be held from February 22 until 25 in Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at district hospital to strike work from today in Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at district hospital to strike work from today in Sehore