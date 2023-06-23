Madhya Pradesh: Woman Murdered, Face Smashed, Burnt

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old unidentified woman was murdered and her face smashed with a piece of stone and burnt to hide her identity, the police said on Thursday. The body of the woman was found in Sihori village under Deogarh police station.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Joura hospital for post mortem. The police are trying to identify her. The woman was wearing a red sari, green blouse, anklets and Chappals. The police said the murderer may have been enraged with the woman so much that he had brutally disposed of her. The face of the woman was smashed beyond recognition. In-charge of Deogarh police station Devendra Singh Kushwaha appealed to people to help the police identify the woman.