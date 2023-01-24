Madhya Pradesh: Woman, minor daughter charred to death in fire in Jabalpur | Pixabay/Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed when a fire broke out due to short circuit in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Tuesday, police said.

The 25-year-old woman and her daughter were charred to death after they got trapped in the blaze that erupted in their flat in Adhartal locality, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Akhilesh Gaur said.

The building had a small facility where traditional quilts were made using cotton. A stock of cotton kept in the flat caught fire due to short circuit, he said.

The fire tenders from the municipal corporation were pressed into service and the blaze has been doused, the official said.

More details in the matter are awaited.

