 Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gang-Raped In Raisen District, 1 Person Held
The accused were identified as Akash Khangar and Laxman Lodhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gang-Raped In Raisen District, 1 Person Held | Representative Image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in Raisen district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in a village, located 80 km from the district headquarters. The woman suffers from slight mental disorder, sources said.

The woman, who lived with her husband and children in a house on an agricultural field, in her police complaint lodged on Sunday, alleged the two men raped her while she was going home two days back, Raisen ASP Amritlal Meena said.

The accused, identified as Akash Khangar and Laxman Lodhi, allegedly raped the victim after finding her at a deserted place, the official said, adding the accused also threatened to kill her if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

The scared woman informed about the offence to her husband on Sunday. She then lodged a police complaint against the two accused, Barkade said. One of the accused Laxman Singh Lodhi was arrested following the complaint. Search was on for the other accused, he said. A case was registered against the accused under IPC provisions, he added.

