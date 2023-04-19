Madhya Pradesh: Woman 'falls' off terrace in Gwalior, dies

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the roof, last night said the officials.

The deceased woman Manju Parihar was the resident of Om Sai apartment in Gola temple police station area.

Deceased's husband Brijendra Parihar alleged that he was out of the city, while his mother and wife were at home. Parihar said that, on Tuesday evening, his former colleague Guddu Sharma came to their house and started fighting with his wife, Manju. He alleged that Guddu pushed her from terrace, resulting to her death.

However, the police are not able to believe Brijendra's story at the moment, as eyewitnesses have reported seeing the mother-in-law normally interacting with Manju and Guddu Sharma in the apartment as against Parihar's allegations of "fighting".

The police have sealed the flat and further investigating the matter.