Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies, Kin Allege Murder By Her In-Laws | Representational image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Komal, a 28-year-old married woman had died under suspicious circumstances in Lalitpur town of Uttar Pradesh on July 10. Her kin approached the district magistrate (DM) of Lalitpur, Alok Singh on Friday and submitted a written application to him.

In the application, Komal’s kin have alleged her murder by her in-laws due to dowry demands. They also demanded that an FIR in this regard be lodged by the Kotwali police station of Lalitpur.

Uncle and aunt of the woman who died said that since they learnt about Komal’s death, they approached her in-laws and demanded to see her body for the last time. Komal’s in-laws, however, turned down their request and performed her last rites.

Komal’s parents told DM Singh that they have been running from pillar to post since July 11 to lodge a case against Komal’s in-laws, but have not been successful in the same. They then pleaded with the collector for fair probe in the case, and the arrest of Komal’s in-laws.

They also said that all the accused involved in the alleged killing of Komal be punished strictly, so that she could be served justice. FIR lodged against moong procurement centre operator for demanding Rs 4k in lieu of weighing slip

