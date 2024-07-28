Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies As Dilapidated House Collapses In Sehore | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains continued to lash several districts on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation. In Sehore, two women were trapped after a dilapidated house collapsed at Charkha Line following heavy rain. Chandrakala Sharma, 75, was trapped in debris, while her daughter, who was cooking, managed to come out when the double-storey house collapsed.

Chandrakala was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Sehore collector Pravin Singh has instructed for barricading and deployment of guards for safety on flooded roads. Bhopal also received a spell of heavy rain in the morning.

Water level in the Upper Lake increased due to the heavy rainfall in Sehore district, which led to swelling of the Kolans river. The Upper Lake recorded a water level of 1,664.50 ft, while its Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1,666.80ft. In the last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 75.2mm rainfall. In Raisen, people had to cross Ghoda-Pachhar river while carrying the body of a person.

Water level has already increased in the Barna river of the district. In Tikamgarh, water from Ban Sujara dam was released, increasing the water level in Dhasan river, flooding low-lying areas. About 130 cusecs of water has been released in Dhasan river.

The administration is on alert to handle flood situations in low-lying areas. According to the meteorological department, low to moderate flash flood threat likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of West Madhya Pradesh and in Guna, Raisen, Bhopal, West Sagar, Narsingpur, Narmadapuram, South-East Khandwa and Chhindwara districts in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Places rainfall (mm) Raisen (Badi) 175.4 Guna (Kumbhraj) 136 Sagar (Jaisinagar) 103.2 Singrauli (Mada) 104.3 Alirajpur (Udaigarh) 90 Panna (Gunaur) 86.8 Chhindwara (Amarwada) 80.2 Neemuch (Jawad) 77 Tikamgarh (Lidhora) 76 Bhopal 75.2 Rajgarh (Biaora) 75.2