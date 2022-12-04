Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies after delivery, kin block traffic

FP Photo |

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of a woman, who died after delivering a baby at a private hospital, created a ruckus by blocking traffic on the Indore-Bhopal Marg on Saturday. The woman delivered the baby two days ago and, after that, her conditions deteriorated. She was referred to a hospital in Bhopal where she died. The angry family members put up road blockade and handed over a memorandum to the block medical officer, police station in-charge of Nasrullaganj, and sub-divisional magistrate. The case is related to a private hospital in Nasrullaganj, sources said, adding that such incidents had occurred in the hospital. The family members of the woman said that because of the wrong treatment by doctors the woman died. This had been the reason that she was referred to a hospital in Bhopal, they said. Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr Sudhir Dehria set up a three-member committee to inquire into the case. Dr Dehria asked the inquiry team to submit a report within three days, sources said.

