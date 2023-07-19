Madhya Pradesh: Woman Demands Appointment For Divyang Husband

District Chhatarpur Woman carries Divyang husband in arms | FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the entire nation is debating over the step taken by SDM Jyoti Maurya, who allegedly deserted her husband after bagging a government job, a touching move by a woman residing in Chhatarpur has turned the tables. A woman named Priyanka Gaund turned up at the public hearing which took place in Chhatarpur on Tuesday. Gaund had been carrying her husband Anshul in her arms, who has been disabled since 2019, owing to a road accident.

She told the officials that her husband had been trying relentlessly for Anukampa Niyukti (appointment on compassionate grounds) since 2015, as her mother, who was posted in the education department had passed away in the same year. She further said that during her husband Anshul’s struggle for the same, he met a grievous road accident in 2019, which left him disabled and bed-ridden, as he is unable to walk now.

Gaund added that she has been carrying Anshul in her arms since then, and is running from pillar to post to try for her husband’s appointment to the post of his late mother. In the public hearing, Priyanka told the collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep GR, that he had issued orders to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Lavkushnagar, for the same, but Anshul’s appointment is still in limbo.

Before collector GR, Priyanka turned emotional and said that she would never ever leave her husband, whatever may betide, and pleaded with him to look into the case, as no source of income has made them land into financial straits.

On the issue, collector Sandeep told the media that the Chhatarpur district administration is engaged in the work of redressing issues relation to Anukampa Niyukti, and will resolve Gaund’s case at a speedy pace too.

