Bhopal: Woman delivers girl in running train, passengers rush for help

BHOPAL: A woman gave birth to a girl in a running train on Monday. The mother and the newborn are in sound health and under the supervision of the doctors at the railway civil hospital in Itarsi. Railway officials said the woman was travelling to Prayagraj in Mahanagri Express along with her husband when she started experiencing labour pain.

The railway officials had made all arrangements to attend to the pregnant woman at Itarsi railway station. However, the woman, with the help of some of the female passengers delivered a girl child in the moving train.

Railway Division office called up Itarsi Railway informing that the wife of Ravi Shankar Vishwakarma, who had boarded the train from Kalyan, was experiencing labour pain. The railway officials at Itarsi were asked to make all medical arrangements at the railway station. Dr Kuldip Gupta and his staff reached the station to attend to the woman. When the train arrived, they were informed the woman had given birth to a baby girl. All health parameters of the mother and child were checked and the woman was administered necessary injection, medicines and fluids

Both are in good condition and under the supervision of the doctors at the railway hospital, informed officials

Railway officials said that they have established a proper coordination for ensuring any medical help to passengers even in emergency. Railway officials were in touch with the woman’s family and offered all medical advice they could.