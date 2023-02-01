Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for implicating man in fake rape case in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Padav police of Gwalior have registered a case against a woman for allegedly implicating a man in fake rape case, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the woman took the step to extort money from the man, who is the son of a hotel owner.

The Padav police have identified the complainant as Mohit Garg, resident of Padav locality of the city. He told the police that he knew the woman from before and she reached his hotel on January 18 to create a ruckus. Garg had approached the police to lodge an FIR against her. Enraged due to the action the woman allegedly began harassing Garg more by lodging a fake rape case against him. She also demanded money from Garg for the same.

Garg then approached the Superintendent of police (SP) in the case. The woman then began mounting pressure on him to meet her. When Garg went to meet her with his uncle and a friend, the woman blackmailed him that she will file a fake rape case against him and demanded Rs 1 crore from him.

Garg concocted a plan to expose the woman and agreed to her terms. He then called her to hand over the amount to her and recorded the conversation that took place during the meeting. Garg then approached the police and passed on the recording to the cops to expose the woman. The police have registered an FIR against her.

However, after an FIR was lodged against the woman, she also reached the police station and alleged that Garg had raped her on pretext of marriage. The cops lodged a case against Garg too and further investigations are underway.

