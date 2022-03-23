Madhya Pradesh: Woman BJP leader harassed sexually in Panna district, FIR registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna police have registered case against BJP leader Krishna Singh for demanding money for the ticket and seeking sexual favour from a woman party leader, said police on Wednesday.

Deputy superintendent of police Abhishek Gautam told media that they received a complaint from a woman leader on March 22.

She said she was called by BJP leader Krishna Singh to meet him alone in the hotel situated in Panna city on March 21. He also stated that he could help her to get post in State Women Commission. He also told her that he would help her to get ticket for the election.

When the leader reached the hotel with her supporters, the accused demanded Rs 20 lakh - Rs 25 lakh and sought sexual favours from her in exchange.

The accused also tried to push the woman on bed. She shouted for help and party workers who were standing outside the room came in and saved the woman.

The police have registered the case under Sections 354,327,294,323,506 of IPC and SC/ST Act against the accused and have launched hunt to arrest him.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST