Madhya Pradesh: Woman Arrested For Stealing ₹77L From In-Laws’ House In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested for stealing Rs 77 lakh from her in-laws’ house in Badbari village under Rithaura police station, sources said on Saturday. She committed the crime with the help of her relatives, and cook up a story of theft. The woman also told her family members that the thieves had tied her with a rope when she tried to stop them. When a police team reached the spot and began to inquire the case they came to know that there was something fishy in the woman’s story.

On the reports of her in-laws, when the police quizzed the woman she blew gaff. The police also arrested the kin of the woman and recovered the booty. House owner Bhanu Balmik said two days ago he sold a plot of land in his village for Rs 77.78 lakhwhich he kept behind a cupboard.

Bhanu Balmik deals in land in Bhopal, Gwalior and Morena. His daughter-in-law Sangeeta knew about it, Balmiki said, adding that in the morning of March 22, she woke him up to say that a band of thieves made off with the money.

She also said she woke up because of some noise, and when she tried to stop the thieves, they tied her with a rope. Balmik then informed SDOP of Banmore, Adarah Kant Shukla, about the incident. The police registered a case against the unidentified thieves and began to inquire the case. They suspected the hands of Sangeeta behind the incident. The police then quizzed Sangeeta who blew the lid off the incident. She had committed the crime with the help of her relatives who live in Sherpur village.