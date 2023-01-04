Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrested for abetting mom-in-law to suicide

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police station staff have arrested a married woman for abetting her mother-in-law to commit suicide, the police said on Wednesday.

Misrod police station house officer Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that accused Sonam Ahirwar would often taunt her mother-in-law Sharda Ahirwar (45). Feeling humiliated, Sharda consumed celphos at her house on November 14, 2022.

Sharda was admitted to hospital where she died during treatment. The police had begun investigation and had registered a case against Sonam for abetting her mother-in-law to commit suicide.

After widening investigation and recording statements of all the members of the family, the police arrested Sonam on Tuesday, SHO Sharma said.