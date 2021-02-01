Madhya Pradesh: Within one month, Covid-19 sampling reduced by about 50 per cent

BHOPAL: Within one month, the health department has reduced sampling by almost 50 per cent. On January 1, total samples of corona cases were 28,750 with a positive rate 2.7 per cent. On February 1, the total number of samples which have been sent is 15,017 with a corona-positive rate of 1.0 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh reported 151 positive cases, pushing its tally to 255,263 and toll to 3,812 with two deaths. A total of 2,554 are active cases in MP. Indore reported 24 positive cases and its tally rose to 57,514 and toll to 924, while Bhopal reported 56 corona cases and its toll rose to 612. Jabalpur reported 10 and Gwalior reported just four. Three districts — Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur — reported above 10 corona cases.

Twenty-five districts which reported no corona cases are Rewa, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Morena, Balaghat, Shahdol, Mandsaur, Raisen, Rajgarh, Katni, Chhatarpur, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Datia, Shajapur, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Alirajpur, Mandla, Ashok Nagar, Panna, Burhanpur, and Niwari. Harda, Dewas, Satna, Guna and Khargone reported only one case each.

Morena has no active case. Agar-Malwa (7), Niwari (3), Umaria (8), Tikamgarh (9), Alirajpur (3), Mandla (3), Ashok Nagar (4), Seoni (7), Anuppur (5), Chhattarpur (9), Satna (8) and Bhind (9) reported below 10 active cases.