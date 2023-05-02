MP: With safari, sunset points & more--Chambal--once infamous for dacoits, is set to emerge as tourist hub; first safari on May 8

Representative picture

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Once infamous for dacoits--Chambal, is set to transform into a national tourist hub with the launch of a safari from May 8.

Morena Collector Ankit Asthana said that a rugged rally will also be organised on May 7 to promote tourism in the area. So far, 25 vehicles have been registered for the rally. The bookings for the safari will open on May 8.

To attract tourists, sunset and sunrise points will also be set up, providing new employment opportunities for local youth in photography and showcasing local culture.

The Chambal region boasts many ghats and foothill sands that offer breathtaking views of the rugged terrain, local food, and music. The collector expressed confidence that the rugged safari could become a popular tourist destination like Ranthambore.

The safari track is located near the Sambalgarh block and covers about 10 km, with a kilometer-long, wide ghat. The collector advised tourists to visit early in the morning to enjoy the area fully, with the safari tour offering a unique and unforgettable experience. The district administration hopes that the rugged safari and rally will be just the beginning of Chambal's transformation into a National Tourist Hub, with more initiatives to follow in the future.