Madhya Pradesh: With all COVID norms in place, Buddha Jambu Dweep park ready for people post-pandemic

BHOPAL: The first park themed on the life and works of Gautama Buddha and Emperor Ashoka in Sanchi will open to the public from Thursday. The Park, Buddha Jambu Dweep, is located in front of the Archeological Survey of India’s Sanchi Museum.
The state's first park has been developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore on a 17-acre piece of land by the MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). The Park, which took two years to build, will be a new attraction for the visitors to Sanchi, a world-famous pilgrimage centre for the Buddhists and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has been built as a part of the Union Tourism Ministry's Swadesh Darshan Scheme.
The Park includes a meditation kiosk, interpretation center, cafeteria, public conveniences and pathway pavilion. The park includes a small lake called Kanak Sagar, in which an artificial waterfall has been built. It includes a Parikrama Path and Ashtangik Marg (Noble eight-fold path). It also has a Jatak Van in which the Jataka Stories (The stories of the earlier births of Buddha) has been depicted for the children. There are also puzzles for children. It will take about three hours to go around the park. Battery-operated vehicles will also be available.
An executive engineer of the Corporation Brajesh Tiwari told Free Press that the state culture minister Usha Thakur Park will inaugurate the Park in the presence of health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary at 3 pm on Thursday.
He said that the interpretation centre includes touch screens. A light-and-sound-show would be held in the Park from 7.00 to 7.30 pm. He said that the timings of the Park and the price of tickets were being decided.
Tiwari said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, signages asking the visitors to maintain social distancing and sanitize their hands would be put up in the park.
