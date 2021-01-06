Madhya Pradesh: With all COVID norms in place, Buddha Jambu Dweep park ready for people post-pandemic

BHOPAL: The first park themed on the life and works of Gautama Buddha and Emperor Ashoka in Sanchi will open to the public from Thursday. The Park, Buddha Jambu Dweep, is located in front of the Archeological Survey of India’s Sanchi Museum.

The state's first park has been developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore on a 17-acre piece of land by the MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). The Park, which took two years to build, will be a new attraction for the visitors to Sanchi, a world-famous pilgrimage centre for the Buddhists and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has been built as a part of the Union Tourism Ministry's Swadesh Darshan Scheme.