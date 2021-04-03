Madhya Pradesh: With a rise in number of patients, testing lessened

BHOPAL: The central government, World Health Organisation and health experts say that, whenever the number of corona patients goes up, more people should be tested. The Bhopal administration has, however, given a wide berth to the above formula. The number of testing has been reduced in the state capital in a week after the cases have increased.

In the past one week, the number of patients has increased in the state capital. On March 27, 4,100 samples were tested and 498 were diagnosed as corona-positive. On April 2, only 2,500 samples were tested, but the number of patients has shot up to 502. Similarly, 2,700 samples were tested on April 1, and 528 patients were diagnosed as corona-positive.

The main reason behind reducing the number of testing is that only those who are suffering from fever are visiting the clinics for testing. Besides them, no other person is being tested. Contract tracing has already been stopped. The number of fever clinics has been reduced. Those who are afflicted with the disease have to queue up at the fever clinics for hours for testing. This is the reason why many people avoid going to fever clinics for testing.

The district administration has checked the number of patients because of a lack of testing, but the disease has spread its tentacles to different parts in the city. Many corona-infected patients are roaming around the city, since they have not been tested. The percentage of infected people is increasing as a result of a lack of testing. Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has, however, said the number of testing has always been maintained and it is 3,000 a day. Tiwari further says it is not because of a lack of testing that the corona cases are increasing, but it has happened as the disease is spreading to other places.