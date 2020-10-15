Madhya Pradesh: Winter will be harsher with corona on prowl

BHOPAL: Health department is going to arrange more beds and increase home isolation to deal with a spike in coronavirus infections predicted for the winter season. Winter makes respiratory illnesses severe so it is expected that the people will line up for Covid-19 test at medical facilities. Besides, festival-related gatherings could also rise in Covid-19 cases sending the health department into tizzy.

Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Health department is prepared to handle the rise of Covid cases in winter as it has been predicted. The department has two choices—increasing the number of beds in hospitals and promoting home isolation for asymptomatic patients. Ensuring adherence to social distancing norms during winters will be a concern, besides respiratory issues like cold and cough, congestion in breathing is common during the season.”

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather. Respiratory viruses thrive better in cold weather and low humidity conditions. There is another fact that needs to be kept in mind. During winter, there is a tendency of overcrowding in residential dwellings which may increase transmission. So in Indian context, it would not be wrong to assume that the winter season may see an increase in the number of cases. Hence, the health department is emphasising on continuing with the precautionary measures like wearing masks and physical distancing.