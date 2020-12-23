Madhya Pradesh win gold in national e-karate competition

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has won gold at the Senior National Karate Championship organized virtually by the World Karate and Asian Karate Federations. The Karate Association of India felicitated Samadhiya, who hails from Shivpuri district, with a cash prize of Rs10,000 for his performance.

Academy player Palash Samadhiya scored 25.1 points for himself at the championship and bagged gold, defeating Andhra Pradesh. The opponent, Ramesh Babu, from Andhra had to be content with a silver and 23.9 points on his side of the scoreboard.

The championship was organized virtually this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 24 karateka registered their presence at the championship from 24 states of India.

Samadhiya has been coaching under Jaidev Sharma at the Martial Arts Karate Academy as a day-boarding player.

The Eklavya awardee has also won four gold, two silver and one bronze for the nation at international meets, so far.