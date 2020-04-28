Madhya Pradesh will take 2 yrs to set right economy, say industrialists

A state like Madhya Pradesh will take two years to set right its economy ruined by the corona pandemic and the lockdown caused by the disease, said industrialists.

They stated this in an informal chat with Free Press.

The decisions taken by governments in a hurry will also create hurdles in putting the economy on right track, they said.

At a meeting between chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and financial experts on Monday, it was expressed that it will take a long time to bring the economy back to its normal course.

Though the government is talking about resuming economic activities by letting industries function, the industrialists feel it is not possible at this stage.

They also feel that the shifting of labourers from one place to another is also affecting the work.

Only bold will survive: Suryawanshi

Chief managing director of Dileep Buildcon, Dileep Suryawanshi, said it might even take three or four years to bring economy back to the right track.

The bold and those who can work in any situation will only survive, he said, adding that, labourers should not be shifted from one place to another.

Since the government is talking about resuming construction work, the priority should be given to keep labourers in places where they are, that they may get work, otherwise it will take time to set things right, he said.

It will take long time: Bansal

Director of Bansal Group, Suneel Bansal, said the government should properly make economic policies. According to Bansal, when the workers of other states will return to their native places how factories will run.

Construction work is shut, because it is not easy to get relief from a disease like the corona pandemic unless a vaccine is developed, Bansal said.

If a single labourer falls ill, the work has to be stopped, Bansal said, adding that, he was thinking about how to start the work. He further said he was hopeful of finding out some ways.

Overcoming loss won’t be easy: Agarwal

Anil Agarwal of Sanwaria Group said it would take one year to overcome the loss incurred during the lockdown. He further said the government had asked the industrialists to pay salaries to every worker.

The bank will, however, demand installments against loans from industrialists who are already paying interests, he said.

The coming days do not augur well for the economy and it is not known when things will settle, he said.