Madhya Pradesh Will Face Bengal In The Final National Blind Cricket final

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The final match of the National Blind Cricket Tournament will take place on Sunday at the Old Champion Ground between West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The tournament witnessed two high-voltage matches on Saturday, with West Bengal defeating Uttar Pradesh by 271 runs in the first match while Madhya Pradesh hammered Punjab by nine wickets.

The co-ordinator and spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh Blind Cricket Association, said the secretary of the Bangladesh Blind Cricket Federation, Tajuddin was present to witness the matches on Saturday.

He is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Blind Cricket Association of India (BCI) after the final match on Sunday. The BCI officials are also gearing up to organise a triangular cricket series between India, Bangladesh, and Nepal in near future.

In the first match on Saturday, West Bengal won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 304 runs for Uttar Pradesh which UP failed to achieve. In the second match, Punjab won the toss and chose to bat first. They made 124/7. Madhya Pradesh comfortably achieved the target in 13.4 overs with nine wickets remaining.

