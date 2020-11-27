Madhya Pradesh: Wild elephant found dead near a village in Jabalpur

A wild elephant was found dead in the Bargi area of Jabalpur on Friday morning. The body of the elephant was found lying upside down near Mohas village in the city. A team of the forest department reached the site with senior officials soon after they received the information.

The body was picked up by a crane and was sent for a post-mortem examination. The reason of death has not yet been ascertained.

The residents of the village said that they had spotted a herd of wild elephants in the area for the first time a few days ago. They had called a forest team who tried to shoo them away, but to no avail.

Senior forest officials have reserved their comments on the reason of death. The carcass of the elephant was sent to the menagerie at Gosalpur, in Rampur, for a post-mortem examination.