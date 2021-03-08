Madhya Pradesh: Who knows women’s empowerment better than a true Bhopali?

BHOPAL: The Barkatullah Youth Forum invited prominent historians and intellectuals who have researched on Bhopal to discuss how Bhopal’s destiny was shaped under women rulers starting with Rani Kamlapati to the last Nawab Shahjehan Begum, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Who knows women’s empowerment better than a Bhopali?” said Dr Razia Hamid, who has done a lot of research on the Begums’ rule and authored several books. She cited several incidents and stories on the Begums of Bhopal. She said the Begums of Bhopal had always focused on education. They had built many educational institutions, not only in Bhopal, but out of state, as well. Nawab Sultan Jehan Begum was the founder-member and first vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

Prominent historian Syed Rizwani Uddin said women had played a much more major role than men in the development of Bhopal. He highlighted the important decisions taken by the women rulers starting with Rani Kamlapati to the last Nawab Shahjehan Begum.

Convener of the Barkatullah Youth Forum Mohd Anas said that an award, ‘Nishan-e-Shahjehani’, has also been established this year. It will be given to women who have contributed to the development of Bhopal or have demonstrated some exemplary feats of courage or perseverance.