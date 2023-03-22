Madhya Pradesh: Wet bags containing gram found in warehouse godown in Ashta

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of quintals of gram kept in a godownof Warehousing Corporation were found wet during a checking on Tuesday night, official sources said on Wednesday.

The gram, kept in godown number 15, belonged to National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED).

Water was sprinkled on the sacs, containing gram, with the help of a private water tanker to increase its weight.

A citizen made a video clip of the godown and made it viral on social media.

As soon as the top officials of the Warehouse Corporation came to know about the incident, a team led by its district manager Ali Akhtar went to the site to inquire into the case.

Before this, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Anand Singh Rajawat, Nayab Tehsilder Atul Sharma and another official inquired into the complaint about the wet gram.

During the preliminary inquiry, they found the gram moistened. Immediately after the video went viral, SDM sent a team comprising Nayab Tehsilder, food inspector and manager of Civil Supplies Corporation to the spot.

The team found more than 60 bags, containing 41,900 kg of gram, weighing 54 kilograms. It indicates that there were some irregularities. A sac with wet gram contains 14% of moisture, and, even after a long time, 13% of moisture remains.

According to reports, water tanker was called to the godown to sprinkle water on gram to increase its weight.

The team found that there were two trucks – one was filled with 70 sacks of gram and the other had 70. When the sacks were filled with gram, each of them contained maximum 50 kg and minimum 41 kg of gram.

Nevertheless, when the sacks were weighed after an inquiry, it was found that each sack contained over 54kg of gram.

Rajawat said warehouse manager Dharmendra Parmar committed irregularities.

According to the video clip, a water tanker entered secluded premises of the warehouse at 9pm and began to sprinkle water on the sacs of gram.

Akhtar said the Warehouse Corporation management was conducting a departmental inquiry into the case.

Top officers of the corporation will be informed about it, he said.