Madhya Pradesh: Wellness centre inaugurated in Bhopal, Bagheera Jungle Resort

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tourism department will provide benefits of Ayurveda medicine to the common man by establishing wellness centres in tourist places and major cities of the state. Tourism minister Usha Thakur inaugurated the Wellness Centre at Mahakali Complex in Trilanga on Friday.

Thakur also virtually inaugurated the Ayurveda Wellness Centre at Bagheera Jungle Resort located near Kanha National Park. Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla virtually joined the programme. Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with MS Ramaiah Group, Bangaluru, will set up healthcare and wellness centres.

On February 19, 2021, a MoU was signed between MP Tourism Development Corporation and Ramaiah Group and the state’s first wellness centre started at Hotel Glen View, a unit of Tourism Development Corporation located in Pachmarhi.

Other units of Tourism Development Corporation like Hotel Holiday Homes Amarkantak, Sailani Island Resort Sailani, Hinglaj Resort near Gandhisagar Dam (Mandsaur), White Tiger Forest Lodge (Bandhavgarh), Kiplings Court (Pench) and wellness centres in main cities like Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Orchha will also start this facility.

Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation S Viswanathan said tourists and people will be treated with Indian Ayurveda treatment methods like Panchakarma, Kayakalpa and authentic Kerala Ayurveda treatment method at the wellness centres in Bhopal and Bagheera resorts.

The benefits of Ayurvedic medicine system in a scientific way will be given to the tourists at the wellness centres, which will offer preventive therapies like Utsaadana, Taila Parisheka, Abhyanga and Patra Pinda Sweda, pain management therapies like Janu Basti, Kati Basti, Greeva Basti and spinal massage along with Panchkarma including Vamana Karma, Virechana Karma, Kashaya Basti, Sneha Basti and Nasya.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:19 PM IST