Madhya Pradesh: Welfare schemes have provided relief to poor, says minister Brajendra Pratap Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge minister of Narmadapuram Brajendra Pratap Singh has said Madhya Pradesh is progressing by leaps and bounds.

The welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the state government have brought happiness to the life of the ordinary people, he said.

Singh made the statement at a public meeting during a Vikas Yatra in Matkuli village, Piparia, on Tuesday.

Singh also dedicated some projects to the public and laid the foundation of a few projects worth Rs 1 crore.

Schoolchildren presented cultural events on the occasion. Legislator of PipriyaThakurdasNagwanshi, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh and others were present at the Vikas Yatra.

The in-charge minister also said Narmadapuram was progressing under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Over 1, 40,000 people have been given benefits under the Chief Minister’s Jansewa Abhiyan, he said, adding that the Congress government had closed the Sambal Yojna, Ladli Lakshmi Yojna and Chief Minister’s Thirthadarshan Yojna, but the BJP government re-launched those schemes.

Singh also distributes benefits among the poor under various schemes of the government.

Legislator Nagwanshi said that every village in Pipariya constituency will be provided with water under Jal Jeevan Mission.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)