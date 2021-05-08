Madhya Pradesh: Weddings banned till May 17, more than 500 corona cases reported from rural areas

BHOPAL: Weddings have been banned in the state this month. The district administrations across the state have begun to issue orders for it.

The Bhopal collector has banned wedding ceremonies till May 17. The city is under corona curfew till May 17 and weddings are prohibited till that day.

The collector of Narsinghpur has banned weddings till the end of this month. He has also asked influential people in the rural areas to advise villagers to put off weddings.

The collectors across the state have been told to issue an order banning wedding functions. The collectors have also been told to implement the rules so strictly that the wedding ceremonies are not held. The villagers have been told to put off weddings to the coming months.

Because of weddings, more than 500 corona cases were reported from the rural areas. There are problems in those areas that are adjacent to Uttar Pradesh.

A youth diagnosed with corona positive has infected more than 40 people at a wedding function in Niwari district. Immediately after that incident, the government has become very strict.