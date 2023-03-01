Madhya Pradesh: Weather remains cloudy across state

Representative Image | Twitter/@muskaan_22_07

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather turned cloudy in various parts in the state including Bhopal on Wednesday. It increased night temperature across Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal while it recorded night temperature of 19.8 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees above normal.

Indore recorded day temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.7 degrees above normal while it recorded night temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius.

Sagar recorded night temperature 20.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature is likely to rise further in the coming days. However, it is still cloudy in some areas. The wind is blowing from south and south-east.

According to the report of the Meteorological Center, the weather of the state remained dry in the last 24 hours. There was no significant change in the maximum temperatures. The minimum temperature was also recorded above normal in Bhopal, Shahdol, Narmadapuram divisions. The weather of the state will remain dry in the next 24 hours. The day temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees in the next 2-3 days.

There was a jump in the night temperature, while there was no significant change in the day temperature. The night's mercury has jumped up to around 4 degrees at some places. The direction of winds has become southern and south-east. Due to the moisture coming with the winds, some cities of Madhya Pradesh have been covered with light clouds. The temperature is increasing due to clouds. Presently a Western Disturbance is active as a Cyclone in the upper part of the air around Afghanistan. Under its influence, an induced cyclone has formed over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining South Pakistan. Due to the influence of these two systems, the wind direction has remained south and south-westerly. Due to the moisture coming with the winds, medium level clouds have come.