Madhya Pradesh: We don’t take money for transfers, it’s on merit basis, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: In our government, the transfers and postings are not done by taking money. They are done on the basis of merit. This was stated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the law and order review meeting held at Mantralaya on Saturday. On every Monday, the chief minister will hold meeting with chief secretary and DGP to review the state’s law and order situation.

The chief minister tried to give the message to public servants and also to the opposition parties that attack government for running ‘transfer industry’ in the state.

Through the video conference, the chief minister instructed SPs to launched a campaign in the state against the criminals and prepare list of criminals because they are enemies of the society. He asked to seize the property of criminals against whom action was taken in the past by the government. He also asked officials to focus on their duties and if someone gives shelter to criminals, he will deal with the matter personally.