Madhya Pradesh :Water Resources Department scam goes to EOW, FIR after investigation

BHOPAL: The ‘advance scam’ of the Water Resources Department (WRD) has been sent to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The probe agency will register a case after an investigation. A sum of Rs 877 crore was given to contractors as advance by changing the conditions of seven tenders.

At that time, Hukum Singh Karada was the WRD minister and M Gopal Reddy the additional chief secretary.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to hand over the case to EOW. After 19 days of Chouhan’s decision, the probe has been given to the agency.

Out of seven tenders the conditions of which were relaxed, land for three projects was not even acquired. They are Hanota project, Banda project and Gaud project.

A sum of Rs 500 crore was given in advance for those three projects. Gaud was given to Mantena Constructions, and Hanota and Banda were handed over to Tata Projects Limited.

A sum of Rs 244 crore was given to Mantena and a sum of Rs 251crore was given to Tata in advance.

WRD has already conducted a preliminary inquiry into the case. The role of the then engineer-in-chief of WRD Rajeev Suklikar and that of chief engineer (procurement) Shirish Mishra in this case are not above board.

Both of them, however, gave in black and white that they had changed the conditions of the tenders on the ground of instructions from the former ACS.