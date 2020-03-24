Madhya Pradesh: Wait gets little longer for Digvijaya Singh, JyotiradityScindia as RS elections put off amid Coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha elections which were to be held on March 26 were put off because of novel coronavirus which has rattled the entire world.

The Election Commission has put off the RS polls till further orders. Polls for three RS seats were to be held on March 26. Since the elections have been deferred, both the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former Congress MP Scindia who has recently switched over to the BJP have to wait for a few more days.

For three RS seats, the BJP has fielded Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, while the Congress has given tickets to Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya.

After the ouster of the Congress it is expected that, the BJP will win two seats and the Congress one.

Three seats have fallen vacant because of the end of tenure of Prabhat Jha, Satyanarayan Jatia and that of Digvijaya Singh.