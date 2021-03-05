Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam in dilemma over agency to probe into irregularities in farm development officers’ examination

BHOPAL: The officials of Vyapam are in a dilemma over which agency should conduct a probe into the irregularities that have taken place in the farm officers’ examination.

Nevertheless, after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s order for a probe into the irregularities, a few officials of Vyapam along with those of the I-T department have begun a probe on their own.

Chouhan’s order for a probe has rattled the officers associated with the examination.

Chairman of Vyapam KK Singh held a meeting with the officers on Friday. The issue of handing over the probe to the cyber cell also figured in the meeting. Ten people from the Chambal region have topped the examination, and this is what is being considered an irregularity.

The officials attending the meeting agreed that there should be a probe into the case. Now, permission has been sought from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for a probe into the case.

The results of the examination for recruitment of farm development officers, conducted on February 10, were out on February 17. After the results had been declared, it came to light that ten candidates from a centre topped the examination.