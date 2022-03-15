Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam earns Rs 1,046 crore, makes profit of over Rs 545 crore in 10 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The infamous Vyapam, rechristened as the Professional Examination Board and now known as Karamchari Chayan Aayog, earned profit of Rs 545 crore in last 10 years. This was revealed in a written reply to a question filed by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The Congress MLA had sought information on income and expenditure of Vyapam from 2011-12 to 2020-2021. According to information provided by technical education minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Vyapam earned Rs 1046 crore 90 lakh 28 thousand in the stated year whereas the expenditure during same period was Rs 502 crore 16 lakh and 74 thousand only.

Thus, it earned Rs 545 crore in last ten years.

Talking to media, Patwari said that going by the reply, the state government (Vyapam) could easily reduce fee charged from unemployed youths by half. The reply states that Vyapam has Rs 404 crore deposited in its four bank accounts.

The Congress MLA said that Vyapam organised 15 recruitment exams in 2017 in which over 36 lakh aspirants filled forms. This is akin to cheating unemployed youths of Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:05 PM IST