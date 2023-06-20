 Madhya Pradesh: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Attend Narmada Maha Aarti At Gauri Ghat
Later in the evening, Dhankhar will reach the EMS Circuit House, concluding his eventful day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is on an official visit to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He will attend the Narmada Maha Aarti at Gauri Ghat in the evening.

Dhankhar arrived at Dumna Airport at 4:20 pm and will travel to Bhedaghat and then proceed to Gwari Ghat. At 7:20 pm, he will participate in the Maha Aarti.

On Wednesday, Vice President Dhankhar will attend the main program of the International Yoga Day as the Chief Guest, at Garrison Ground. Afterward, he will depart from Dumna Airport, returning to New Delhi.

