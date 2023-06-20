 Madhya Pradesh: VP Dhankar Attendes Narmada Maha Arti At Jabalpur’s Gauri Ghat
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar attended 'Narmada Maha Aarti' at gauri Ghat in Jabalpur wife his wife and Member of Parliament

Earlier he reached Bhedaghat and enjoyed the amazing view of Dhundhar waterfall at Bhedaghat.

VC Dhankar arrived is currently in Madhya Pradesh on an official visit to attend the programme being organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Dhankhar arrived at Dumna Airport at 4:20 pm on Tuesday.

